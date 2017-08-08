クアルコム、参加者が急増する3GPPの活動を解説

米Qualcomm社は2017年8月3日、LTE／LTE-Advancedや5G（第5世代移動通信システム）の標準仕様化を手掛ける3GPP（Third Generation Partnership Project）の活動状況について解説した記事を同社ブログに掲載した。次の4本である（「Demystifying 3GPP – An insider’s perspective to how 4G and 5G standards get created」、「Understanding 3GPP – starting with the basics」、「Top 5 drawbacks of "contribution counting" in 3GPP. (Don’t count on it!)」、「How to lead the evolution and expansion of the 3GPP ecosystem」）。同社は過去18年にわたり3GPPで標準化活動に参加してきたという。以下、同記事から興味深いトピックを抜粋して紹介する。
