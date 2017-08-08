  • BPnet
  • ビジネス
  • IT
  • テクノロジー
  • 医療
  • 建設・不動産
  • TRENDY
  • WOMAN
  • ショッピング
  • 転職
  • ナショジオ
  • 日経電子版

HOME5G ＞ クアルコム、参加者が急増する3GPPの活動を解説

ニュース

クアルコム、参加者が急増する3GPPの活動を解説

  • 加藤樹子＝テカナリエ
  • 2017/08/08 17:00
  • 1/6ページ

　米Qualcomm社は2017年8月3日、LTE／LTE-Advancedや5G（第5世代移動通信システム）の標準仕様化を手掛ける3GPP（Third Generation Partnership Project）の活動状況について解説した記事を同社ブログに掲載した。次の4本である（「Demystifying 3GPP – An insider’s perspective to how 4G and 5G standards get created」「Understanding 3GPP – starting with the basics」「Top 5 drawbacks of "contribution counting" in 3GPP. (Don’t count on it!)」「How to lead the evolution and expansion of the 3GPP ecosystem」）。同社は過去18年にわたり3GPPで標準化活動に参加してきたという。以下、同記事から興味深いトピックを抜粋して紹介する。

NEXT ≫ なぜ今3GPP？

おすすめ

日経テクノロジーオンライン広告タイアップ一覧